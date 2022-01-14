Analysts Set Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Price Target at GBX 2,710

Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,710 ($36.79).

VCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($29.05) to GBX 2,060 ($27.96) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Victrex alerts:

In other Victrex news, insider Richard Armitage sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,475 ($33.60), for a total value of £14,850 ($20,157.46). Also, insider Martin Court sold 7,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,384 ($32.36), for a total transaction of £186,524.16 ($253,188.76).

Shares of LON:VCT traded down GBX 30 ($0.41) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,334 ($31.68). 79,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,406. Victrex has a 12 month low of GBX 2,042 ($27.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,720 ($36.92). The firm has a market cap of £2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 27.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,381.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,486.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a GBX 96.14 ($1.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. This represents a yield of 3.92%. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.71%.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.