Analysts Set Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Target Price at $3.15

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.15.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Surgalign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Surgalign from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRGA. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgalign during the third quarter valued at $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Surgalign in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Surgalign in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Surgalign in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRGA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,012. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.05. Surgalign has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $3.27.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 million. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 128.61% and a negative net margin of 146.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Surgalign will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

