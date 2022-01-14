Analysts Set Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target at $696.12

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $698.53.

A number of research firms have commented on REGN. Cowen began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of REGN traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $613.20. 21,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,776. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $633.72 and a 200-day moving average of $616.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 66.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.13, for a total value of $639,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total transaction of $63,753.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $773,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

