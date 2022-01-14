Analysts Set HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Price Target at GBX 1,318.38

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,318.38 ($17.90).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSV. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a report on Monday, November 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.36) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.68) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($15.75) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.68) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of LON:HSV traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.09) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 814 ($11.05). The stock had a trading volume of 328,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,007. HomeServe has a 52 week low of GBX 787 ($10.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,218 ($16.53). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 879.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 908.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 73.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a GBX 6.80 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. HomeServe’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

In other HomeServe news, insider Tommy Breen acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 914 ($12.41) per share, with a total value of £228,500 ($310,166.96). Insiders acquired 50,055 shares of company stock valued at $45,547,739 over the last 90 days.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

