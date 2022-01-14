Analysts Set Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Target Price at C$24.36

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CSFB set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

GEI traded down C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$23.49. 95,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,514. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$23.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.18. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$18.78 and a 12-month high of C$26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.56.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 180.52%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

