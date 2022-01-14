Analysts Set Expectations for 30429 (TNT.TO)’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:TNT)

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for 30429 (TNT.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year.
30429 has a 1-year low of C$5.93 and a 1-year high of C$7.00.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.
