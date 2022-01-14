Analysts Set Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) PT at $234.33

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $233.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Cargojet to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$300.00 to C$295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

OTCMKTS:CGJTF traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.12. 175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.67. Cargojet has a 12-month low of $113.90 and a 12-month high of $180.00.

Cargojet, Inc provides air cargo transportation services. The firm provides aircrafts to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA and other international destinations. It also offers scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers across North America, to the Caribbean, and to Europe.

