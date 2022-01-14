Analysts Offer Predictions for United Airlines Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for United Airlines in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of ($14.25) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($14.40). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.92.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $48.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.48. United Airlines has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $63.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.88.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($8.16) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,755,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in United Airlines by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,145,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $530,531,000 after acquiring an additional 291,542 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 12.1% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,102,000 after acquiring an additional 831,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,834,000 after buying an additional 104,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 5.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,178,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,762,000 after buying an additional 215,816 shares during the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.