Analysts Expect Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) will report ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Owlet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.21). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Owlet will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Owlet.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $31.51 million for the quarter.

OWLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Owlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Owlet from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OWLT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Owlet in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owlet in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owlet in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Owlet in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OWLT opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Owlet has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $11.56.

