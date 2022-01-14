Analysts Expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) to Post -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Kemper posted earnings per share of $1.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 122.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). Kemper had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

NYSE:KMPR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.96. 2,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,695. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kemper has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $83.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.90%.

In other Kemper news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $47,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Joseph Joyce bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.71 per share, with a total value of $28,855.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Kemper in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Kemper during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

