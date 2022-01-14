Analysts Expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 64.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FCRD shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Flynn bought 12,500 shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCRD. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 752,001 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,889,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCRD opened at $4.50 on Friday. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The company has a market cap of $135.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average is $4.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

