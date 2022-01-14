Analysts Anticipate NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to Announce -$1.93 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NRG Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.96) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. NRG Energy posted earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 264.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $12.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NRG Energy.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

In related news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. US Bancorp DE grew its position in NRG Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in NRG Energy by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in NRG Energy by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 77,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NRG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,848,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,126. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.94. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89.

NRG Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

