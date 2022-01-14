Analysts Anticipate NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will report $2.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.91 billion. NCR reported sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full year sales of $7.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.03 billion to $7.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $8.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NCR. Stephens began coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of NCR stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.90. 653,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,252. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. NCR has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,046.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $498,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 1,041.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 150.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in NCR in the second quarter worth $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 41.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in NCR in the third quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

