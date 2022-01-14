Analysts Anticipate ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Equities analysts expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.13). ImmunoGen posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.03 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 85.94% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

IMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.26. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,178,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 18.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,719,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,452 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at $4,052,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,842,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,218,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 668,850 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

