Analysts Anticipate Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. Howmet Aerospace posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HWM. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWM. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3,418.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 72.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HWM opened at $34.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.70. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

