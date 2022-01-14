Analysts Anticipate Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $275.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to post $275.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $277.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $273.00 million. Armstrong World Industries reported sales of $238.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Armstrong World Industries.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AWI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th. BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.86.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.00. 199,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,063. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.51 and its 200 day moving average is $107.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $75.92 and a 1 year high of $118.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Armstrong World Industries (AWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.