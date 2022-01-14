Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 128.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,640,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923,835 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.45% of Analog Devices worth $274,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.74.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices stock opened at $169.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.25 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.46.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.