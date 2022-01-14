Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.17

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.17 and traded as high as $5.83. Ampco-Pittsburgh shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 23,598 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $110.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $81.19 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AP. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the third quarter worth approximately $649,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the third quarter worth approximately $412,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Osmium Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 20,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

