AmonD One Day Volume Reaches $11,770.00 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $840,033.68 and approximately $11,770.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 836,230,514 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

