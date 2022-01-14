AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 196.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,603 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.62% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $33,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth $52,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 183.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $1,566,406.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,195 shares of company stock worth $3,714,590 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMN opened at $106.34 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.50 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.15 and a 200-day moving average of $108.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

