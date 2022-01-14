Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

AMGN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.87. 33,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,516,190. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

