AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,724 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.21% of AMETEK worth $61,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AME. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 154.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $61,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $9,736,820.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 27,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $3,822,259.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AME. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.60. 4,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,760. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.83 and its 200 day moving average is $136.18. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.96 and a 12 month high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.05%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

