American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered American Superconductor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ AMSC opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $27.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $137,289.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 3,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $71,365.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,761 shares of company stock worth $501,943. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,304,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,080,000 after purchasing an additional 544,501 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 329,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

