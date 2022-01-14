American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) PT Raised to $44.00 at Raymond James

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.75.

AEL opened at $42.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.60. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $822,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $302,742.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,321,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,277,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,005 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,924,000 after purchasing an additional 897,354 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,565,000 after purchasing an additional 271,562 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,651,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,371,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

