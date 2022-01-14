American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cito Capital Group LLC

Cito Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,653 shares of the airline’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

AAL stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,049,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,642,442. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.70. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.66.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.77.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.