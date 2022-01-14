Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Down 7%

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) fell 7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $56.09 and last traded at $56.74. 8,281 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 271,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, boosted their price target on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.70.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $273.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.02 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $1,827,573.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 6,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $522,213.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,238 shares of company stock worth $13,409,602. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 2.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 108,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,323,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Ameresco by 0.7% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 443,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,914,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,572,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

