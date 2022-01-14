Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 59.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,009 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMCR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 441.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.91.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,314 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

