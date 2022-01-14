Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 278,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 5,166,720 shares.The stock last traded at $12.18 and had previously closed at $12.28.

AMCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.91.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,314 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 363.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 441.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amcor (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

