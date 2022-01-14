AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., operates as a theatrical exhibition company primarily in the United States and internationally. It owned or interests in theatres and screens. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is based in Leawood, Kansas. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush cut AMC Entertainment from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $12.08.

AMC opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.35. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $72.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.20.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($5.70) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 79,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $2,813,915.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 54,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $2,155,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,656,066 shares of company stock valued at $56,402,165 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 110,075.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 110,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 110,075 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 2.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 284,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $1,108,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 125.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 724,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,574,000 after acquiring an additional 402,477 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.5% in the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. 31.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

