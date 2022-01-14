Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Raised by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,542 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 6.4% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Barclays cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Forty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,201.88.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,224.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,443.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,429.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

