Amarillo Gold (CVE:AGC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.42

Amarillo Gold Co. (CVE:AGC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 36900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$160.22 million and a P/E ratio of -27.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 10.51 and a quick ratio of 10.43.

In other news, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$31,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,388,547 shares in the company, valued at C$1,053,251.28. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 220,500 shares of company stock valued at $52,500.

Amarillo Gold Corporation, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, primarily in Brazil. The company's flagship property is the Mara Rosa project that comprises an area of 6,940 hectares of exploration tenements; and mining concessions, which cover an area totaling 2,553 hectares located near the village of Mara Rosa in the State of Goias.

