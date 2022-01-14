Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,461 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 30,573 shares.The stock last traded at $16.93 and had previously closed at $17.17.

AMAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36. The company has a market cap of $531.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

In other news, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $117,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $258,019.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,538 shares of company stock valued at $382,604. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 117.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3,800.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

