Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Short Interest Update

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AWCMY opened at $5.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46. Alumina has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99.

Alumina Ltd. engages in the business of bauxite mining and alumina refining. It also focuses on investing in selected aluminium smelting operations. The company was founded on December 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

