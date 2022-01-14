Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) Short Interest Up 205.9% in December

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 205.9% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 692.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 121,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 106,409 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 496.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 288,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 359.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth $425,000. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,446. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

