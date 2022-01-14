Alternate Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:AHGIF) Short Interest Update

Alternate Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:AHGIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 730.0% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Alternate Health has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03.
Alternate Health Company Profile
