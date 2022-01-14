Alternate Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:AHGIF) Short Interest Update

Alternate Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:AHGIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 730.0% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Alternate Health has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03.

Alternate Health Company Profile

Alternate Health Corp. is a medical cannabis company, which engages in the research, education, production, and laboratories to increase the awareness, regulatory compliance, and appropriate usage of cannabinoids in modern medical practices. It operates through the Laboratory and Toxicology Services; and Corporate and Other segments.

