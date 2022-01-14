Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €41.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been assigned a €41.00 ($46.59) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on Alstom in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) price target on Alstom in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($35.80) price target on Alstom in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) price target on Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on Alstom in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €43.44 ($49.36).

Shares of EPA:ALO opened at €34.52 ($39.23) on Wednesday. Alstom has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($29.15) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($42.47). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €31.82 and a 200 day moving average of €33.75.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

