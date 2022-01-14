Alpine Associates Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 380,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,536,000. Sanderson Farms makes up 2.3% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.5% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 3.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 114.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

SAFM traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.96. 390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,405. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.68. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.98 and a twelve month high of $200.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.58.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 28.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 23.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

