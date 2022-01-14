Alpine Associates Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,266,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,000,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 1.62% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the second quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the third quarter worth $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 180.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,072. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.01. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $23.24.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). Golden Nugget Online Gaming had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 64.50%. The company had revenue of $35.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

