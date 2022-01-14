Alpine Associates Management Inc. Buys 438,700 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,254,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 438,700 shares during the period. Nuance Communications comprises 7.6% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned approximately 1.35% of Nuance Communications worth $234,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,444,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $46,751,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,587,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $270,192.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 492,709 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $27,113,776.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,410,517 shares of company stock valued at $77,654,801 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NUAN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.37. The company had a trading volume of 53,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,975,499. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -614.93 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.18 and a 200 day moving average of $55.06.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $333.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.90 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

