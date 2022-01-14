Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sergey Brin Sells 13,888 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sergey Brin sold 13,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,839.10, for a total transaction of $39,429,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sergey Brin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Sergey Brin sold 5,489 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,755.92, for a total transaction of $15,127,244.88.

On Monday, December 6th, Sergey Brin sold 8,240 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,832.98, for a total transaction of $23,343,755.20.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Sergey Brin sold 7,214 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,951.55, for a total transaction of $21,292,481.70.

On Monday, November 8th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,986.79, for a total transaction of $41,483,526.31.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,782.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,908.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,816.68. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,721.55 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,210.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 502.2% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 64.8% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,813,907,000 after buying an additional 441,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

