Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) were up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.35 and last traded at $12.35. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Almirall from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Almirall alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48.

Almirall, SA, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of skin-health related medicines worldwide. The company offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, androgenic alopecia, psoriasis, onychomycosis, oncodermatology, acne, and orphan indications; and for the central nervous system, cardiovascular, and gastrointestinal diseases.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Almirall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almirall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.