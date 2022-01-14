Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $989.74 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,026,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,878 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for 0.8% of Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 1.76% of CrowdStrike worth $989,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 772.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.66.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.71. 71,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,738,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of -186.06 and a beta of 1.38. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $168.67 and a one year high of $298.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.40 and its 200 day moving average is $246.79.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total transaction of $3,493,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,285 shares of company stock valued at $34,200,680. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

