AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $34.32 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.59.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 99.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AB. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AllianceBernstein (AB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.