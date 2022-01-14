Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,178,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,712 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.39% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $250,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.9% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 11,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 61.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 182,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,900,000 after purchasing an additional 69,229 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.6% in the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.22.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $327,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $210,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,910 shares of company stock worth $10,089,007. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ICE opened at $129.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.95 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.92.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

