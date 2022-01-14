Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 295.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,324,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,968,018 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $195,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 4,428.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Change Healthcare by 39,146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ CHNG opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.49. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $24.11.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $826.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.09 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Change Healthcare news, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $94,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of Change Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $189,096.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

