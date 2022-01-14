Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 350,317 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 532,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350,317 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $205,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in Moderna by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $210.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.34 and a 1 year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.80, for a total transaction of $6,636,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $1,611,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 395,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,818,640. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.81.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

