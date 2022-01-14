Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,952,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,682 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $258,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of J. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J stock opened at $134.18 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $149.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.70.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on J shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.89.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

