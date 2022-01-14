Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,219,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 104,591 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.18% of Five Below worth $215,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter worth about $1,042,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Five Below by 25.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth about $210,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Five Below by 9.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Five Below by 4.7% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 12,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

FIVE opened at $176.48 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $165.25 and a one year high of $237.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.47 and its 200-day moving average is $197.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.29.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

