Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. Alithya Group posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alithya Group.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.17 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins raised Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.36.

NASDAQ ALYA traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.51. 157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,178. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71. The company has a market cap of $139.56 million, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alithya Group has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $5.47.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALYA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 690.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 590,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 515,627 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,705,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 61,614 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 59,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 22,742 shares during the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alithya Group (ALYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.