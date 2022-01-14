Algorand Price Down 4.9% This Week (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00003227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $8.83 billion and $596.03 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00210201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00044456 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.22 or 0.00461067 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00074883 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00012115 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,908,438,416 coins and its circulating supply is 6,464,603,710 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

